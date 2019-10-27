Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State has said that it would not be intimidated by the antics of the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) to retain power in the state.

State Chairman of PDP, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu who said this in a chat with newsmen in Awka at the weekend said his party was aware of all that APGA was doing including blackmailing PDP before the people of the state but assured none of such campaign of calumny would succeed in 2021 governorship election.

Nwobu stated that there would be nothing the APGA or APC-led federal government would do to scuttle PDP’s chances of taking over Anambra State come the 2021 governorship election.

He said: “We leaders in the state chapter have agreed in one voice to work harmoniously with the NWC of the party and the PDP governors to take back what belongs to us, because Anambra is a PDP state.

Noting that with the structure the PDP had in place, he said the party was ready to take the bull by the horn in the forthcoming governorship election.

He said: “We are sure that we will come out victorious during the election, but it will be a very tough contest, we will not be intimidated with what the ruling APGA is doing to remain in power. We will remain united and forge ahead because PDP as a party is the last hope for Ndi Anambra.

“We are aware that APGA is working to remain in power in Anambra, but we have put in place measures to stop that. Victory is ahead of us but it will be hotly contested, but by the grace of Almighty God we will emerge victorious.”