Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Anambra State has said it would not be intimidated by the antics of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) to retain power in the state.

State Chairman of PDP, Ndubuisi Nwobu, in a chat with journalists in Awka, at the weekend, said his party was aware of what APGA was doing to hold onto power, including blackmailing PDP before the people. He, however, assured that no campaign of calumny against the party would succeed in stopping APGA defeat in 2021 governorship election.

According to Nwobu, there is nothing APGA or APC would do to scuttle PDP’s chances of producing the next governor of Anambra by 2021.

“Leaders of PDP have agreed to work harmoniously with the NWC of the party and PDP governors to take back what belongs to us; Anambra is a PDP state

“We are sure that we will come out victorious in the election, but it will be a very tough contest. We will not be intimidated with what APGA is doing to remain in power. We will remain united and forge ahead , because PDP as a party is the last hope for Ndi Anambra.

“We are aware that APGA is working to remain in power, but we have put in place measures to stop that. Victory is ahead of us, but it will be hotly contested, but by the grace of Almighty God we will emerge victorious,” Nwobu said.