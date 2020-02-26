Eziomume Solomon, Nnewi

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, said it has no preferred candidate ahead of its primaries for the 2021 gubernatorial election in the state.

State secretary of the party, Tony Ifeanya, told Daily Sun, in Awka, yesterday, that APGA would provide a level playing field for all aspirant.

“As we draw closer to the 2021 governorship election in Anambra, it is necessary to emphasise that APGA has no anointed person as its candidate. There are news making the rounds that the party has already endorsed a person or persons to fly the party’s flag ahead of the exercise. For the avoidance of doubt and contradiction, this party has no preferred candidate. We are giving a level playing field to everybody who wants to contest under the platform.

“The party is aware that many groups are already expressing their preference for certain individuals due to one reason or the other. Such people have the right to do so as individuals or groups, but as a political party, our candidate will be decided after a credible primary, where all eligible delegates will be allowed to have their say,” he said.