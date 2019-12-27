Obinna Odogwu, Awka

All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) may lose the 2021 governorship election in Anambra if it fails to pacify aggrieved members and various factions, former Senior Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano on Youth Affairs, Nze Tony-Uche Ezekwelu, has said.

Ezekwelu told Daily Sun in Awka, that several members of the party had been hurt by actions of the leadership of the party, especially during the last general election.

“After the primaries, there was disaffection, division, recklessness and defrauding of aspirants, and candidates. Then the party tried to do something that we thought was good. They set up fact-finding and peace committee to look into what happened and resolve it. But, instead of the leadership implementing the recommendations of the committee, they threw aside the recommendations as if nothing happened. Instead of them to put the house in order, they started behaving as if they were okay with what they have,” he said.

Ezekwelu, linked the poor performance of the party at the election to the disaffection my members.

“It is those people that were hurt that went ahead to make sure APGA did not achieve victory in the election; and the thing is deepening.

“A lot of aggrieved members decided to join other parties. Others remained in the party to officiate its burial, which is bad.

“I want to advise APGA to put its house in order. They should be humble, considerate, in resolving these matters. If APGA goes to the gubernatorial election as one united body, they have a chance to win the election, if not, I doubt APGA may win in 2021.

“And if APGA fails in 2021, then the labours of our heroes past may be in vain. Most of us put in our sweat and blood and laboured so much to develop this party from the scratch to become a winning party in Anambra. We leveraged on the name and personality and the hero-image of our eternal leader, Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, to pull APGA through. Even, some of the things happening now between wife of the leader of our party, Chief Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu and some leaders should be a matter that should be resolved,” he advised.