Zika Bobby

The Willie Obiano Support Group (WOSG) has backed the decision of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and its national leader, Governor Willie Obiano, to zone its ticket for 2021 governorship election to Anambra South Senatorial District.

National Chairman of WOSG, Chief Jude Emecheta, in a statement in Awka, said the people of Anambra were morally bound to allow the Anambra South Senatorial District, in line with the zoning spirit of APGA and in the interest of fairness and equity to have the ticket.

He said the party had done well in Anambra to deserve the renewed mandate of the people, adding that what the state needed now was consolidation on the success strides of APGA instead of returning to the dark age.

The group said the first way to the victory in the next governorship election in Anambra was to zone the ticket to South Senatorial District, noting that any party that denies candidates from the zone would face serious rejection.

“WOSG is happy with the decision of APGA and our leader, Obiano to zone the ticket for governorship to Anambra South Senatorial District. It is moral for Anambra to support the South District for governorship in 2019 election.

“APGA has been able to create the best environment for businesses to thrive in the geo-political zone; businesses having been springing up and employment for our youths, people are coming in now to patronise our markets because they are now more comfortable.”