Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, has said that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) will fail woefully in the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

He said that the party nailed its coffin and dug its grave with its conducts during the last general election where many members of the party alleged foul play and financial misconducts coupled with the party’s poor performance in the only state it governs.

The minister, who stated this during a phone-in programme of Odenigbo FM on Sunday where he was a guest, said that the 2021 election would spring up surprises as the electorates would most likely cast votes based on individual merit other than political party.

“APGA will fail woefully because they have disappointed the people of this state. From the time I stepped out as governor, APGA damaged everything we left here. They damaged everything. Even the ones they tried to do was just because we have placed them on roller coaster and they have no choice.

“APGA doesn’t exist anymore as a party. They have finished their people in the last election. They collected money from multiple people. Even the gubernatorial in other states: Imo, Abia, and other states.

“APGA just displayed what they are noted for. It is a contraption. It is a contraption they used ethnic jingoism to deceive the people in Anambra State.

“So, today, let us not be talking about APGA. For the person who will govern Anambra State again in 2022 with an election in 2021, Anambra people should go for the individual irrespective of the party”, he stated.

Speaking further, the minister advised Ndigbo to join the two main political parties in the country and fight for their right as that would be the best thing to do as a people.

“What Igbo need to do now is to enter the two national parties which are APC and PDP and go there and fight for their right. That has been my advice. Let Igbo people line up in PDP and APC”, he advised.