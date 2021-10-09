By Vincent Kalu, Lagos

The battle ground for the November 6 Anambra State governorship election shifted to Lagos Saturday at Colonades Hotels, Ikoyi, where the candidates came to present their manifestos to Anambra indigenes resident in the southwestern state.

Under the auspices of Nzuko Umunna 2021, a programme of the Association of Anambra State Development Unions ( AASDU), Lagos State, each of them reeled out his plans and assured of his preparedness to transform, reposition and turn Anambra a state that will be the envy of all.

Some of the candidates present were Chief Val Ozigbo (PDP), Dr Obiora Okonkwo (Zenith Labour Party), Dr. Godwin Maduka (Accord Party), Chief Akachukwu Nwakpo (ADC), Chief Ben Etiaba (Action Alliance) and Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo (AAC).

Others apologised for their absence.

In his welcome address, the President of AASDU, Chief Amechi Ebeledike, said that the election is not going to be business as usual, as Anambrarians were poised to make sure that only the best is good for their state, hence the need to invite the candidates to come and present their plans for the state.

‘I will continue to honour the undying AASDU rallying spirit, especially in shaping the electoral fortunes of Anambra politicians, particularly in the governorship race,’ he stated.

‘We have done it before and we shall do it again.

‘It is on record that hardly has any candidate successfully emerged as elected governor of Anambra State without partnering with AASDU Lagos.

‘The reason is obvious – almost all the past candidates have had Lagos as their second homes and made their fortunes here in Lagos in association with other prominent Anambrarians who are known to be influencers of great feat.

‘It is, therefore, imperative that the support of the Lagos group would produce the much desired exponential effects and catalysts to ensure electoral victory at home.’

Chief Ebeledike called on the candidates to play by the rule and not to do anything that will escalate the insecurity situation in the state.

The chairman of the event, Chief Nnamdi Obi, the CEO of Embassy Pharmaceutical Ltd, harped on the next governor to reduce the cost of governance, warning that Anambra needs professionals in politics and not professional politicians.

All the candidates bemoaned the insecurity situation in the state, and individually proffered solution if given the mandate.

They all promised to turn Anambra to an industrial and Information Communication Technology hub, as well as making education at primary and secondary levels compulsory and free.

