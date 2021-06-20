From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ahead of the November 6, 2021 governorship election in Anambra State, the Bayelsa State deputy governor, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has expressed confidence that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will coast home to victory in the elections.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo was quoted to have stated this at the state party secretariat in Awka, shortly after leading a committee to conduct the election of local government delegates for the forthcoming PDP primaries in Anambra State.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, the deputy governor described the exercise as smooth and successful, noting that 21 delegates were elected in the process.

Senator Ewhrudjakpo, who is the chairman of the committee, disclosed that additional 21 physically-challenged persons representing the 21 local government areas of the state were also chosen by members of the party.

While expressing delight at the show of unity and cooperation among the various stakeholders of the PDP in the state, he maintained that there are strong prospects, that the party has what it takes to win the November 6 election.