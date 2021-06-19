From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra, the Bayelsa State Deputy Governor, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, has expressed confidence that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) will coast home to victory in the elections.

Ewhrudjakpo was quoted to have stated this at the state party secretariat in Awka, shortly after leading a committee to conduct the election of local government delegates for the forthcoming PDP primaries in Anambra State.

In a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, the Deputy Governor described the exercise as smooth and successful, noting that 21 delegates were elected in the process.

Ewhrudjakpo, who is the chairman of the committee, disclosed that additional 21 physically challenged persons representing the 21 local government areas of the state were also chosen by members of the party.

While expressing delight at the show of unity and cooperation among the various stakeholders of the PDP in the state, he maintained that there are strong prospects, that the party has what it takes to win the November 6 election.

According to him the PDP delegates were elected in a peaceful, free and fair manner under the supervision of officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He added that as a law abiding party, the PDP would soon conduct its primaries in accordance with the timeline provided by INEC and give whoever emerges as its flagbearer all the needed support with a view to winning the election.

He thanked the National Chairman of the Party, Prince Uche Secondus, the Chairman, PDP Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Waziri Tambuwal and Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa for giving him and members of the Committee the opportunity to serve the party.

‘It has been a very successful programme. As you can see, there is no protest going on. Everywhere is peaceful and calm. So we have successfully completed the exercise, which was witnessed by INEC.

‘Members of our party have freely elected 21 delegates of their choice and also 21 physically challenged persons to represent those who are going to participate in the primaries.

‘We believe we will come back to conduct the full primaries and thereafter we shall all be on ground to support our candidate and party to win the 2021 Anambra governorship election.

‘As a party, we have what it takes to win because all the walls of division that made us not to win this state are being broken. We strongly believe Anambra is for PDP to win considering what we have been able to do over the years.’