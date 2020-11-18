Sunday Ani

Mbanese Patriots for Peace and Good Governance (MPPGG), made up of men and women from Akwaihedi, Ebenator, Ezinifite, Osumenyi and Utuh that constitute Mbanese clan in Nnewi South Local Government, Anambra State, is seeking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ticket for Chris Emeka Azubogu, member representing Nnewi North/Nnewi South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency, in the House of Representatives.

The resolution was reached at a recent parley of MPPGG. Its chairman, Chief Okosisi Poly Eze, said: “Anambrarians need a credible, tested and trusted leader. Great societies evolve from great qualities of great leaders.

“That Anambra State is classified among the nation’s turbulent states in terms of political crisis in worrisome. It simply provides a real reason for renewal. With Azubogu as governor, it will be the beginning of a new chapter. This is an opportunity for Ndi Anambra to reclaim its place of honour in Nigerian politics.

“It is our utmost belief that a Federation of Old Nnewi Division (FOND) man will do well at the Government House, Awka. In working for an individual from FOND, the person will be somebody who will be the best for Anambra State.

“We are not looking for a person from FOND because we just want to be in charge of affairs in the state. We are doing so because we believe that governor of FOND extraction will be the best for the state, hence our endorsement of Azubogu. He has track record in quality representation, and not someone whose only credential is the graduate of pomposity.”

Mrs Ogochukwu Okoli, PDP Osumenyi Ward 2, said: “We are talking about Azubogu, a man of mission and vision who always identifies himself with people-oriented projects,. The man to fix Anambra State and not deceptive promises by a kinsman who distanced himself from his community when he was in position of authority.”

A woman leader Mbanese and Nnewi South LGA, Mrs Bridget Umeh, said: “There are living testimonies of developmental impact of constituency projects across communities in Nnewi North-Nnewi South-Ekwusigo Federal Constituency of Azubogu. We need the calibre of the PDP aspirant to erect enduring monuments of democracy dividends that will help reshape the socio-economic life of the people as well as initiate fresh ideas on how to break new grounds.

“It is not enough to say that FOND will produce the next governor or that Azubogu is our choice; we should march words with actions. This project is what we have to do in partnership with other communities and zones, especially those in Anambra South Senatorial Zone; where it is believed the slot is zoned.

“We should be able to reach out to other local government areas in support of Azubogu while he reaches out to his colleagues, friends and associates in other parts of the state to make them understand the need to have him elected as governor in 2021.

“I also believe that a FOND man, with our capacity and tenacity in business and governance we can offer the best leadership to the state. I know that FOND governor will offer to Ndi Anambra the kind of governance the state never had before.”

Mazi David Obi, youth leader said “the desire to have a tested and trusted Anambra son of FOND extraction who is youth friendly will put an end to youths hopelessness through functional employment generation.

“We should be wary of the antics of political jobbers masquerading as governorship aspirants. We have seen selfish Anambrarians who occupied positions of responsibility but what we reaped from them were disappointments and misery. We are grateful that in our time, we are experiencing the dividends of democracy based on their benefits to the people to say, I feel very fulfilled to God for making Azubogu a tool.”

MPPGG Secretary, Nze Obieze Offor, pledged: “Azubogu will not let us down if he eventually becomes governor. Hold me responsible if after 12 months in office as governor, Azubogu’s government presence is not felt in Mbanese, especially the completion of Umuchie/Akala Ezinifite Road and Umudiana Ezinifite Road in Nnewi South LGA. The road from Ukpor to Ebenator through the Ebe Ukpor road and that of Okoohia Umudiji, Umuike roads in Ukpor to Ezinifite town via the Ofara River.

“There is no time more auspicious to show our solidarity than this period of Azubogu’s journey to the Government House, Awka. Azubogu’s aspiration is a rescue mission to reverse the dwindling fortunes of the state and make it truly the ‘Light of the Nation.’ We have been humbled by Azubogu’s humaneness. We have been also enthralled by his humanitarian inclinations, and we have been fascinated by his love for Anambra and Anambrarians.

“A wind of change is about to blow. It will blow political rascals, pretenders, jesters, enemies of progress and ingrates out of Anambra State and make way for Azubogu. He is poised to make a difference and put smiles on the faces of Anambrarians.”