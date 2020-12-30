From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Archbishop, Ecclesiastical Province of the Niger and Bishop of Awka Diocese, Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Alexander Chibuzo Ibezim, has advised Anambra people to consider competence and equity while choosing their next governor in 2021.

Ibezim said Anambra needed a competent governor who would take the state to a higher pedestal and make it an investment destination in the country.

“In Anambra, we have been praying for a competent leader to emerge. We also want equity in the election. Anambra is our state, so everything about this must be done holistically so that no group of people will feel marginalised either religiously, politically or otherwise. What we are praying for is for equity to be in our state. Competency should be the climax of the election; competent leaders should be elected to govern the state,” he said.

On the 2023 presidency, the prelate said Igbo had been marginalised over the years and called for equity and justice in the country.

“There is no need of talking too much about it. Anybody that is a good Nigerian knows that an Igbo man is marginalised.

We have been marginalised for long and so anything that comes to an Igbo man is like a gift and that is why some people are talking about restructuring Nigeria today.

It is not an individual affair, but a collective pursuit. It is not about being an Igbo man or not, the main thing is to maintain equity and justice so that people in the land will be happy,” he said.