From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, has called for a violence-free election.

Mr Ozigbo made the call, Thursday, when he hosted a delegation from the ‘Vote Not Fight: Election No Be War’ campaign movement consisting of officials from the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), National Democratic Institute (NDI), The 2Baba Foundation, and the Catch Them Young Community Initiative (CATYCOI).

The contingent, which was led by Nigerian music icon, Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia, also included Bem Aga, NDI’s Programmes Manager; Tracy Keshi, NDI’s Programme Officer; Nonso Orakwe, the Executive Director of CATYCOI; and Israel Orji, the Programme Manager of CATYCOI.

At the meeting held at Bon Hotel, Awka, Ozigbo hailed 2Baba and the Vote Not Fight campaign initiative for their consistency and the importance of the message of peace and non-violent electioneering.

His words: “I am profoundly grateful, not just for this meeting, but for the opportunity to meet my friend and brother, 2Baba, to discuss a crucial issue that can change the course of the black race.

“I am offering to serve my people to change our story for good, and we can only actualise this through a proper leadership recruitment process. Democracy is not flawed by its principle but in the way, we practice it.

“Long before I ventured into politics, I have always advocated for us to ensure that incompetent people do not emerge as the candidate of any party. This way, whoever emerges victorious at the polls will be a win-win for the people.

“So, when we have social interventions like this, it helps to send the proper signal, create the right awareness, and hopefully educate the populace, the candidates, and the party so that they can civilly conduct themselves.

“I will also be speaking to my supporters to ensure that the election is peaceful. Don’t fight for me; God will fight for me. Stand your ground and make sure you deliver your polling booths.”

In his remarks, Idibia hailed Mr Ozigbo for offering to serve the people of the State and urged him to champion the charge for a violence-free election.

