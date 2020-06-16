Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Nnewi North Local Government Area of Anambra State have alleged that some party leaders were dropping the name of the former national publicity secretary, Olisa Metu, to destabilise the party in the council.

The party stalwarts, led by Chinedu Orizu, said few leaders in the council mischievously dropped Metu’s name to gain cheap legitimacy while implementing divide and rule policy that encouraged disunity and acrimony among party members.

Addressing newsmen after a stakeholders’ meeting in Nnewi, one of the chieftains, Tempest Udeze, said the odd trend might affect the chances of the party in the 2021 governorship election if left unchecked.

He said Metu, whom they all respected and held in high esteem, might not be aware that his name was being dropped mischievously while disaffection was being caused in the party in the council.

He said already, prominent leaders of the PDP, who are the major financiers of the party, have been announced in some local radio stations as being sacked from the party for merely advising that fairness and justice should prevail while handling party matters.

The PDP leaders, while cautioning those fanning the embers of disunity in the party, said efforts were being made to strengthen the party in the council to ensure it wins the 2021 governorship election in the state.