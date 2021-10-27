From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

An Ozigbo support group has declared that it is putting finishing touches to its ward to ward and house to house campaign strategy to deliver the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Valentine Ozigbo, and his running mate, Mrs Azuka Enemo, for the November 6 governorship election.

The coordinator of the Valentine Ozigbo Youth Vanguard, High Chief Chuks Benson Anaje, made the declaration while fielding questions from our correspondent on how prepared his group is in the face of security threats in Anambra.

He said with the level of preparation the group had made, victory for the PDP candidate was assured.

‘We have gone very far. The PDP as a party is prepared and the electorate is prepared to ensure that Ozigbo becomes the next Governor of Anambra State no matter the odds.

‘The Director of the campaign organization, Senator Mrs Uche Ekwunife, Iyom, a political heavyweight is also leaving nothing to a chance. She has done it before and she will do it again. She knows the nitty-gritty and will never allow any rigging to take place. It’s our collective task that Ozigbo must be the next Governor of Anambra State.

‘The recent Supreme Court judgement that declared our principal, Ozigbo, the authentic candidate of the PDP has further strengthened us,’ he noted.

He said he had told his members with confidence that the Supreme Court verdict would be in favour of Ozigbo as ‘he was the clearly elected candidate during the primary election.’

High Chief Anaje who is also the chairman of the Aggrieved Councillors Association in Anambra State told our Correspondent that all Ozigbo supporters groups under his charge had visited almost all the 326 wards in Anambra in addition to the ‘intensive’ house to house campaign embarked upon to capture all segments of the grassroots. He insisted that the groups were ahead of others and sure of victory.

He said that his group coordinators across the twenty-one council areas of the state had continued to navigate all nooks and crannies of the State to ensure a ‘landslide’ victory for Ozigbo.

On security challenges, High Chief Anaje said though it was threatening, that it would be in the best interest of Ndị Anambra to have a peaceful election. He, however, appealed to the government to ensure maximum protection of the voters.

He advised Anambra voters not to be scared to come out en masse to vote for Ozigbo. He said he was sure that there would be tight security across the state which he believed would allow free access to polling booths. He appealed for peace.

He also appealed to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) never to compromise for one bit and to make sure that Anambra State had a free, fair and credible election come November 6.

