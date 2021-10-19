From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A pressure group under the aegis of Global Initiatives for Anambra Needs (GIAN) has come up with a resolution to make sure that the best candidate by their own assessment is elected Governor come November 6.

In a document signed by the Director, Corporate Services of the group, Amah. A. Amah; Chukwumaijem Okoro; Okafor Francis, National Secretary and Director of Publicity, respectively, it said its decision to intervene in making sure that the right candidate was elected irrespective of the political party platform was born out of the passion and selfless spirit for the State to have the best.

“These innate drives made the formation and initiation of Anambra Needs an impulsive development that progressed with unprecedented passion. It quickly gained momentum and acceptance among our people confirming our belief that to our people: “we have a duty, a very important work to do and that is to have our eyes on the ball. We should ignore the distractions in various forms including intimidations, fraudulent inducements and motivations to focus on the target so as to win for our State, a 4-year term of a better Anambra in the interest of all our people.”

The group said it had observed with apprehension what it described as the recent crisscrossing of politicians from one party to another.

According to the group, which has its structures in all the twenty one local government areas of the State, its apprehension was born out of the suspicion that those movements might not be triggered by love for Anambra State and the quest for sustained healthy transformation in the State.

“It is more likely that the movements were motivated by personal political gains and materialism. Global Initiatives for Anambra Needs, therefore, expresses worry about the development and we dare to remind us that the Anambra person, as a pacesetter, should be the first in Nigeria to dump the politics of self-service to that, which serves public interest for common good.

” We must make the electoral process credible, so that our State can know peace that supports development, “the group insisted.

It appealed for calm and enabling environment for people to come out in their numbers to vote, come November 6. It added that anyone who had the interest of Anambra State at heart should resist any call for Anambra electorate to boycott the governorship election.

It argued that boycotting the election would amount to shooting oneself in the feet, adding that a situation like that would create room for unchecked rigging of the election.

“All hands must be on deck to encourage our people not only to cast their votes for the best candidate, but also to wait behind to insist that the process goes on without corruption or disruption.

“The Anambra people must work against and rise above the new political trend of vote buying. It’s a minute trading that gives away our four years of freedom from various ills and vices. We must resist it, ” the group said.

It appealed to governement to pacify all those threatening to breach “the relative peace the State had enjoyed before the election season.” It called for adequate security and assurance of safety for people to perform their civic responsibilities at the poll.

On its choice of candidate, the group said: “In the Anambra Needs project to search for a competent and capable person with sound antecedents, glowing track records of good performance and high pedigree to serve Anambra State as the next Governor, we had settled for a man who has these qualities; an astute and accomplished banker, who has impeccable track records of diligence, as well as many years of dedicated public service. We know that in overriding common interest of our people, he would do well; but he declined, preferring to watch from the sideline for the time being.

“Making progress and considering our criteria for the next Governor, we have been making objective assessment of the different candidates that the political parties have presented to us as their flagbearers. In the next few days, our Central Directorate shall conclude all data processing from the Needs network and all other sources. Then the GIAN shall converge again to adopt the best candidate, ” the group said.

