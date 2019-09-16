David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Former Majority Leader, Anambra State House of Assembly, Mr. Humphrey Nsofor, yesterday, warned against tampering with zoning arrangement in the 2021 governorship election in Anambra.

Nsofor urged the people of the state to accept the existing zoning arrangement and give peace a chance in the state.

He said though zoning was not entrenched in the Nigerian constitution, political leaders in the country had nonetheless approved of it given its inherent benefit to the country.

“Whoever says it will not work because it is the turn of Anambra South senatorial zone to produce the next Governor, is a confusionist.Zoning has been working in Anambra and it will continue to work,” he said.

In the build up to the 2020 election, there has been strong speculations of politicians from other zones outside Anambra South scheming to jettison the zoning arrangement already in place.

Nsofor, who hails from Anambra South senatorial zone argued that anything that would enhance peace and development in the state should be supported by all.

He said there was nothing wrong in continuing with zoning formula in Anambra, not when other zones had had their turn and it was now the turn of Anambra South.

“Anambra Central had their slot in Mr Peter Obi, North in current Governor Willie Obiano, any political party that wants to produce the next Anambra State Governor must pick a candidate from the South otherwise it will not work,” said Nsofor.