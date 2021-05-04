From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Nnewi Professionals, the Federation of Old Nnewi Division (FOND) and the Anaedo Youths have warned the political parties contesting in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State to select their candidate from Nnewi or risk losing over 600,000 votes from the industrial community.

The warning was given on behalf of the groups by Professor of Obstetrics and Gynaecology from Nnamdi Azikiwe Univetsity-NAU and Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital (NAUTH), Nnewi, Professor Obi Nwosu.

Professor Nwosu, who said that the likes of late Biafra leader Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu, first Senate President Rt Hon Nwafor Orizu and Chief Jerome Udoji would be restless in their graves for the inability of the Federation of Old Nnewi Division, that comprises Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Local Government Areas, to produce an elected Governor of Anambra State.

He also said that in Anambra South, there was no doubt that no community could claim to have contributed more than Nnewi town in any level or capacity to the present development and growth of Anambra State, saying that he stood to be challenged.

Also mentioning some big wigs from FOND, he said: ‘The bone of contention is more so leveraged to a favourable comparative advantage when we remember people like Chief Mbazulike Amechi, Sir Emeka Offor, Chief Emma Bishop Okonkwo, Dr Cletus Ibeto, Chief Innocent Chukwuma, Dr Cosmas Maduka, among many others.’

Prof Nwosu insisted that political parties must choose their candidates from Nnewi or its environs, saying the ideal candidate must be God-fearing, with the ability, amiability and availability to continue and improve on outgoing leadership effort.

‘Though it is not my wish to set Nnewi community against other towns in the zone, one must be very factual and honest because without honesty and fair play, we cannot really make much progress, after all no zone or community in Anambra State can produce a Governor without the support and cooperation of others.

‘However, we are appealing to Nnewi people to, for now forget all our political, social and other minor differences and disputes to ensure that we all join hands together to make the project work.

‘Happily, a lot of credible Nnewi sons and daughters have already declared their interest for the seat of the Governor and it is very clear that most of them are of good qualities and suitable for the seat,’ he concluded.