By Vincent Kalu

Some unscrupulous godfathers of Anambra politics were persistent in trying to buy-over the governorship ticket of the Labour Party, having offered N50 million at the first instance and later upped the ante to half a billion.

The shocking revelation was made yesterday afternoon at the groundbreaking flag-off campaign of the party by its National Chairman, Julius Abure at Awka While declaring to the world that the “Labour Party is not for sale,” Abure said, adding, “After the governorship primary on June 11,2021 some political godfathers and merchants came to my office to offer us N50m for the ticket. But I angrily drove them out. Again, after the official opening of our campaign office some days later, they came again making even a higher offer of N500m for me to sell our ticket to them.”

Coming short of naming the culprits, Abure said that at this second visit they put up all business antics to convince him that they didn’t want Obiora Agbasimalo to become the next governor of Anambra State. That it was the reason for their offer. But, he warned them to keep off LP, as its ticket was not for sale at all.

The chairman bemoaned that the malaise that has befallen the nation’s political space could be seen manifesting too openly in almost all the other parties in Anambra State, especially the so-called big ones.