A pan-Igbo youth organisation, Anambra Ekunie, has accused the Anambra State Government and the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) of threatening to depose any traditional ruler in the state that is opposed to zoning the 2021 governorship ticket to Anambra South Senatorial district.

The group also alleged that there are moves to force 30 traditional rulers from each zone to sign a communiqué endorsing the zoning of the 2021 governorship to the south.

It claimed that the state government is ready to dethrone any traditional rulers who refuse to back APGA’s policy of zoning the governorship in the state.

In a statement by the President of the group, Dr. Ifeanyi Anachusi, obtained by Daily Sun in Enugu, yesterday, the group also claimed that Anambra State Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Affairs has been mandated to enforce the project.

Anachusi stated that some traditional rulers in the state, particularly those who had publicly spoken against the purported zoning of the governorship, had been identified for sanction.

The group further disclosed that already, arrangements were on to convene a meeting of traditional rulers in Awka, the Anambra state capital, where 30 monarchs from each zone would be compelled to sign a communiqué endorsing zoning of the governorship to Anambra South.

“Recall that traditional rulers from Anambra North had on March 22 this year, declared that they were against zoning just like their counterparts from Anambra Central; but what appeared like a recant on the part of those of them from the North was the handiwork of the state government. The government sponsored materials in the media that they have jettisoned their disapproval for zoning.

“Some of them have been tongue-lashed and threatened that they should be ready to lose their certificate of recognition and staff of office if they did not back down. We are in touch with them and they are bitter about what is going on,” the group stated.

A traditional ruler from Anambra North, who preferred anonymity for fear of being punished, confirmed that his colleagues across the zones had, in recent times, been under undue pressure from the state government over the zoning issue.

The group said that the APGA-led Anambra state government had been uncomfortable with strong opposition to zoning by traditional rulers in the state.