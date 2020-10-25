Romanus Okoye

A grassroot movement, United Anambra youth Assembly, U-AYA and United Anambra Women Assembly, U-AWA have reinstated the imperative of zoning the Anambra State 2021 governorship position to the south.

The group stated that apart from zoning ensuring equity, justice, fairness and politics of inclusiveness, the best candidate for the position is now, Professor Charles Soludo and he is meritoriously qualified.

The founder and national president of the groups, Chief Chinedu Obidigwe said, “I, my groups and associates are supporting Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo for governorship position under APGA come 2021 and we have publicly endorsed him”

Obidigwe who represents Anambra East/West Federal Constituency said, “We pray particularly that he listens to our calls and pleadings that he must offer himself to serve Ndi Anambra. He has served Nigeria, Africa and the world and they may still want him but Anambra and Ndigbo need him most now,” he said.

Giving reasons, Soludo is the solution now, Obidigwe said, “Nigeria is at a critical crossroads and Anambra and Ndigbo need to put their best feet forward. This is no time to gamble or for the usual politicians. We need a man that has been tried and tested, with track records for big ideas and excellent execution in order to create prosperity and put Anambra on the world map.

“Everybody—stakeholders, professionals, businessmen, clergy, grassroots, youths, women—agree that he is the best person for the challenging times to take Anambra to even far greater heights, after Obiano. Soludo has a unique characteristic as a world class technocrat as well as deep political skills and experience. He has been active in Nigerian politics right from his student days during the NPN vs NPP days and has held party positions. Unlike most in the terrain, he checks all the boxes very well.

“He blends well as an excellent technocrat and party builder who understands the synergy between policies and politics in a democracy. He campaigned in almost all the 326 wards in Anambra during the 2010 governorship election within one month. All over the state, people still have his posters in their homes and beer parlours: “I Cee Prosperity”; “I Cee Hope”; “African Dubai Taiwan”; “Soludo Solution”, etc.