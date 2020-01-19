David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A pressure group under the aegis of Anambra State Equity Alliance (ANSEA) said it had concluded a survey in the state with a positive result in support of Anambra South senatorial district to produce the successor of Governor Willie Obiano.

Coordinator of the group in Anambra South senatorial zone, Ikechukwu Emelike, disclosed this to Sunday Sun, yesterday, at Isuofia community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to him, 87 percent of respondent across the three senatorial zones voted in support of power shift to Anambra South, 66 percent voted in favour in Anambra central, while 71 percent of respondents in Anambra North also gave their affirmation for Anambra South to be given the opportunity.

“Going by this analysis, it is apparent that the power shift to Anambra South is inevitable at this point, “Emelike declared.

He said that the ANSEA envisions an Anambra State where equity and fairness prevails in the selection or voting of governorship candidates from the three senatorial districts based strictly on zoning rotation.

Emelike insisted that the group would continue to engage the people of Anambra State, especially the electorate and political stakeholders to firmly support the rotational process as advocated by the ANSEA.

Emelike argued that since Anambra North was about to complete its eight years of two tenures, stakeholders should join hands together to support Anambra South to produce the next governor, adding “ANSEA has carried out several advocacy visits to leaders and chieftains of political parties in the State and also had meetings with political power brokers across the three senatorial zones on the need for power shift.