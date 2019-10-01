Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A group, Youths Earnestly Seek Soludo (YESS) has commenced campaign for former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo to succeed Willie Obiano as governor of Anambra State,

Convener and leader of the group, Nelson Omenugha, said after a careful study and detailed analysis of the political situation, it came to the conclusion that Soludo had all it takes to govern the state.

He explained that YESS was an organisation of men and women who aligned with the ideals and personality of Prof. Soludo, and were working towards ensuring his emergence as governor in 2021.

The group had its maiden meeting in Awka, yesterday, and drew members at the ward, town, local governments and zonal levels in attendance.

Omenugha enjoined YESS coordinators to take message of Soludo competence to the 326 wards, towns, LGAs and zones and mobilise support for him.

The former students’ leader advised the youths to shun what he described as food is ready and cash and carry politics and embrace politics of stakeholding which, he said, was all about staking resources, time, energy and intellect to enthrone an individual such as Soludo.