From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Ozigbo Youth Vanguard, a group in Anambra State comprising Aggrieved Councillors Association, Anambra Peace Movement and Ife Anambra, has begun street-by-street and house-to-house sensitisation programme to ensure that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Valentine Ozigbo is elected governor on November 6.

National Coordinator of the group, High Chief Benson Anaje in an interview in Awka South told Sunday Sun during the kick-off of the programme that the OYV would not leave anything to chance in its effort to ensure that Mr Ozigbo succeeded Governor Willie Obiano.

Members of the group in their numbers with public address systems stormed all the streets in Umujogwu, Umuokpu, Amenyi, Umudioka villages in Awka capital territory as well as Nibo preaching Ozigbo as the people’s choice for the upcoming governorship election.

“We are going round to educate the electorate on the need to vote for Ozigbo to take over from Governor Obiano. We will do this sensitisation in all the 21 local government areas of the state.”

Anaje, known as the Ibide I of Awka Ancient Kingdom said with Senator Uche Ekwunife, whom he described as a champion, in-charge as the Director- General of Ozigbo campaign organisation, no political party in Anambra would beat the PDP in the coming election.

