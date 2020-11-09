David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The search for replacement of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State in 2021 has continued to take different dimensions with a group under the aegis of Sustenance of Faith in Governance(SOFIG), yesterday, called on the former boss of Abuja Municipal Area Council(AMAC) and also former member of Federal House of Representatives representing Abuja Area Council, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu to go for it.

Ukachukwu, a renowned international evangelist and successful business man, according to the State chairman of SOFIG and former Commissioner for Women Affairs in the State, Lady Ngozi Agbata in her inaugural address, had all the attributes of who Anambra State needed at this time.

SOFIG, she said, believed Governor Obiano had done well and had restored the people’s faith in governance, hence the need to sustain the tempo.

“To achieve it, the group resolves to appeal to Prince Ukachukwu (Ikukuoma) to contest the 2021 governorship election.

“We are confident that the tradition of good governance which the Obiano administration will be leaving behind needs sustenance and improvement, if Ukachukwu takes over the reins of government, come 2022, ” she noted.

The national president of the group, Mr Kingsley Ezekwelu while intensifying the call on Ukachukwu described him as a silent and quiet achiever and philanthropist of repute who had built homes for more than 400 indigent families, local and international scholarships to about 2,000 undergraduates and post graduate students, while establishing chains of businesses, poverty alleviation and skill acquisition for youth and women, transcending his Orsumenyi, Nnewi South Council countryhome. He said he had also done more than six kilometers of road network within his community.

Ezekwelu described SOFIG as a body of committed citizens who were eager to elect a passionate leader with the interest of the citizens at heart.

He explained that after a painstaking assessment of situation of things they settled to bring out someone of Ukachukwu’s ilk to mount the saddle in 2022. He therefore prayed that he accepted the group’s call and appeal, “because we will mobilize citizens to ensure he wins.”

He went down memory lane of Ukachukwu’s humble beginning to his current very successful status.

The chairman of the event which held at the main auditorium of the Emmaus House Awka, Chief Simon Izuorah in his remarks described Ukachukwu as a pillar of hope in every dimension and had the attributes of a game changer and leader of distinction.

He described Ukachukwu as a grassroots man who could stand on his own with no godfather to be answerable to except the electorate. He said he was aware that if not for his concern for the masses, he would opt to stay and live a quiet life. He, therefore, urged the people to support him massively.

Hon Chika Nzelu, a lawyer formally inaugurated the State and national executive. The event was witnessed by traditional rulers, top State officials, notable politicians and citizens.