Members of the African Dubai-Taiwan Vision Drivers for Anambra (ADT Drivers) have called on Prof. Charles Soludo to contest the 2021 governorship election.

The group noted that the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor had the experience, skills and wisdom to govern the state.

“Soludo has proved his mettle in Nigeria and abroad and is arguably the right man to take over from Governor Willie Obiano,” said Okey Emmanuel, leader of the group

“We have seen the manifesto of some of politicians showing interest for the post of governor. Prof Soludo’s vision of making Anambra the African Dubai-Taiwan excites us and we strongly believe that it is possible and do-able

“Anambra has great brains who have transformed the world. We want to form a coordinated platform to motivate such global personalities from the state to use their intellect, wisdom and international networks in making the state look like beautiful cities in developed world,” said Emmanuel..

He said ADT Drivers was formed to counter the notion that “good people should steer clear from politics.”

“The group would do everything legally possible to ensure that a visionary leader emerges as the next governor. When good and intelligent men are encouraged to avoid politics, mediorcres and money-bags take over, and they come without vision.

They see governance as an opportunity to amass wealth for themselves, their families and their cronies while the state stinks,” Emmanuel said.

Secretary of the group, Dr. Ben Odoemena, said with what Prof. Soludo did in reforming the banking sector, they have no doubt he will transform Anambra into a model state with state-of-the-art infrastructure.