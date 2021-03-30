From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant in Anambra state, Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo, said on Tuesday, that his priority will be to fix the problem of infrastructure in the state, which, he said, will fasten the economic revolution of the state.

He said his emphasis will be on roads, portable water, transportation infrastructures and enhancement of international trade that would significantly reposition and boost economy of the state.

Speaking to journalists in Abuja, on Tuesday, Dr. Nwankwo said that Anambra State needs a government that can be trusted, and by drawing from his experiences as a business leader in the global scene and grassroot connections with the people, he has earned the trust of Anambra people.

Speaking on youth inclusion in governance, he insisted that there’s need to develop a society and create sustainable empowerment for the next generation in a manner that matches the intellectual and industrious attribute of Anambra people.

Dr. Nwankwo said there’s need to plan for the future by prioritizing young people and their interests in the emerging world of technology, stressing that with effective planning, a new frontier for integrated growth would open, as there’s no option for Anambra but progress.

In reference to the minerals and gas deposits in the state, Dr. Nwankwo said that Anambra is capable of rivaling the Asian Tigers on the strength of its industrial, intellectual and human resource potentials.

He affirmed that he will make Anambra State a template for the development of Nigeria and trigger an ICT revolution in the state on emergence as governor.

Dr. Chidozie Nwankwo is presently the CEO of WichTech Group, one of Nigeria’s most valuable brand that has earned global recognition in the manufacturing and distribution of very superior quality products in the shipping and housing development sectors of Nigeria and many other areas.