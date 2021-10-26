From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Inspector General of Police(IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has announced the deployment of the Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Joseph Egbunike, as the coordinator of the security component for the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State.

The IGP said Egbunike would be saddled with the responsibility of overseeing the implementation of the Operation Order evolved from the Election Security Threat Assessment and ensure a peaceful environment devoid of violence and conducive enough to guarantee that law-abiding citizens freely perform their civic responsibilities without molestation or intimidation.

Egbunike would be assisted by the DIG in charge of Operations, Acting DIG Zaki Ahmed. He listed other Strategic Commanders deployed to Anambra State include five Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), 14 Commissioners of Police (CPs), 3 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) and 48 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs). The Senior Officers are to coordinate human and other operational deployments in the three Senatorial Districts, 21 Local Government Areas and the 5720 polling units in Anambra State.

The IGP called on the people of the state to come out en masse and exercise their franchise as adequate security has been emplaced to protect them before, during and after the elections.

A statement by Force Public Relations Officer Frank Mba on behalf of the IGP reads:

