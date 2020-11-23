By Henry Akubuiro

Renowned medical expert and aspirant for the Anambra 2021 governorship race, Dr. Godwin Maduka (Okosisi Orumba), over the weekend, said that he would not only subsidise education but also bring learning institutions to the doorsteps of Ndi Anambra if given the opportunity to serve the state.

Dr. Maduka stated this during a programme organised for the Anambra youths over the weekend at his Umuchukwu country home.

He said: “We will have more university campuses and technical schools in the state so that Ndi Anambra would have greater access to higher education, this will cater for the growing population of our 21 local government areas of the state.”

“This, in addition to subsidised tuition for tertiary institutions and free education at both the primary and secondary school levels will bring schools closer to the people and encourage massive enrolment.”

Okosisi Orumba said that getting our education system working was a matter of rightly placing priorities.

“in my vision for education, refurbishing of existing schools and campuses, establishment of new ones, continuous teacher training and a revised welfare scheme are some of such priorities that will redefine education in our state.”

Dr. Maduka, who journeyed in academics from All Saints Grammar School, Umunze, to Harvard University and Cambridge, holds a triple doctorate degree in Anaesthesiology, Pain Management and Surgery.