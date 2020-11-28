By David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The chances of the Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Chief George Moghalu, seeking to replace Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State come 2022 under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) received a boost Saturday when a support group with over 6,000 membership population threw its weight behind him.

The group under the auspices of Georgy Like Minds which has Venerable Chris Orajekwe as its State coordinator said it had resolved to make sure that Moghalu becomes Anambra State Governor by every legitimate means possible no matter the odds.

In his statement, Orajekwe said every arrangement had been put in place to begin house-to-house sensitisation in all the 21 Local Government Areas of the State to make sure nothing was left to a chance to see that Moghalu governs Anambra after Obiano.

Orajekwe, a former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart in Anambra noted that the group had arrived at the decision having followed Moghalu’s political antecedents and found out that he had sincerity of purpose to govern the State to better the lots of the electorate.

‘This group has over 6,000 members and 1,600 dedicated State and Local Government officers to deliver this project. To show our seriousness, we started and financed this group from our pockets because we want a Governor that can lead the State and deliver democracy dividends. And our conviction is based on what we have seen Moghalu done in NIWA for the interest of his people, his philanthropy through his Zimuzo Development Foundation and a whole lot of things and we know he is going to do much more as a Governor,’ he said. He promised that the group was ready to work with the aspirant and not just for him.

The State women leader of the group, Chief (Mrs) Chinenye Osuchukwu said the women had already fashioned out how they would go about what she described as house-to-house “evangelism” in the 21 council areas of the State all for Moghalu and appealed that the women would not like male chauvinism to apply in the process ‘because we know we are going to deliver him to be the next Governor of this State.’

Reacting, Moghalu who received the delegates of the group at his expanse Nnewi residence said he was coming out to correct some anomalies in governance as God had already blessed him.

He declared that God had cleared his road to Government House, Agu Awka which he said could not be punctuated by any man.

He promised the group of his support, saying that for them to have pronounced their readiness to work with him made them stakeholders in the project.

‘I will win the primary and the election proper without qualms. You are here because you believe in me. I assure you that I will never disappoint you. The work is about to start. We even have support outside the party. All my support groups are working towards one goal. There should be a synergy. You have great work to do and you should preach to people who are not yet converted. Power is not given but struggled for.

‘I don’t believe in mere word of mouth “you are going” (ijebego). It has to be backed up with concerted effort, genuine efforts. And we want quality supporters. I’m convinced that this time around, we are Government House bound,’ he said.

Present at the event were the Nnewi Local Government Area Chairman of the APC, Mr Tony Atuenyi and Mr Kenneth Anazodo, one of the executive members of the support group.