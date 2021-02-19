From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Professor Charles Soludo has officially declared his intention to run the Anambra governorship race come November 6, 2021 on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

Soludo who is also the Chairman of Anambra Vision 2070 Committee made his intention known in Awka, at the State secretariat of the party with the APGA Chairman, Sir Norbert Obi present.

Professor Soludo while addressing party faithful at the event, explained that he was optimistic that there would be a free and fair process.

He was accompanied to State party secretariat by top APGA stakeholders and functionaries including member representing Anambra East and West federal constituency, Hon Chinedu Obidigwe; former member representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency, Ifeanyichukwu Ibezi; member representing Anaocha, Njikoka and Dunukofia federal constituency, Chief Dozie Nwankwo; Deputy Speaker, Anambra State House of Assembly, Dr Paschal Agbodike and other Assembly members; APGA BoT Member and Spiritual Leader, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka (Ogilisi Igbo); former Deputy Governor of the State, Dr Emeka Sibudu; some members of the State Executive Council; the Director General of Inter-Party Office, Anambra State and Chieftain of APGA, Chief Ben Obi; wife of late Dr Alex Ekwueme, Chief Mrs Ifeoma Ekwueme; Transition Committee Chairmen, among others.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the event, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka noted that Anambra State had witnessed an unprecedented success in the past years under APGA, and that a new Governor of APGA extraction is needed at this time, to uphold good governance, security of lives and property, rural and urban development as well as massive infrastructural development, which he said were the hallmarks of the APGA-led Government in Anambra State.

“We look forward to a transparent party primaries, and we are confident that APGA would be retuned elected at the November guber poll, ” he concluded.