From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

A former commissioner in the administration of ex-Anambra State Governor Chinwoke Mbadinuju, Sir Azuka Okwuosa, has declared his interest to run in the November 6 governorship election as an All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate.

Sir Okwuosa, who cited late Igbo leader Dim Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu as a mentor, told the APC media team at his residence in Oraifite community, Ekwusigo Local Government Area, that his declaration was born out of his desire to usher in a true democracy and its dividends to the people of Anambra according to the wishes and convictions of the late Ikemba of the Igbo.

Sir Okwuosa referred to the media team as a major organ of the party in the state which he noted called for a close and friendly relationship with it as partners in progress.

He narrated his journey through the political space in the state and the country at large. While detailing his account of emergence and stewardship as a former local government Chairman of old Nnewi Local Government Area and former commissioner in the state under Dr Mbadinuju, Sir Okwuosa highlighted that he could not have achieved such feat without the mentorship of Dim Ojukwu (Ikemba Nnewi) who he served, learned from and followed until death.

Sir Okwuosa says that Ojukwu left an indelible mark of greatness and potential in his everyday life and political activities.

Sir Okwuosa explained his interest, preparedness and determination to govern the state which he said had been bastardised by the current administration. He lamented with grievances what he described as the negative impact of bad administration of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) government in the state and its effect on the downward trend in the development of the state.

He insisted that Anambra needs a home-grown and experienced politician who lives among the people and understands the state properly.

He briefed the media team of his achievements while a council chairman and as a commissioner and why he resigned as commissioner when the desired goals were bastardised and expectations were derailed.

He promised to make his campaign blueprint available soon to the people of Anambra.