From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Ahead of June 23, 2021 All progressive Grand Alliance “APGA” primary election in Anambra State, an industrialist and party stake holder in Umuchu ward 1&2, Chief Remigius Nnamezie Ibe has cautioned All Progressive Grand Alliance” APGA” in Anambra State to shun any act of irregularities during the forthcoming primary election of the party.

Chief Nnamezie Ibe in a chat with our correspondent pointed out that APGA primary election would determine their victory in the November 6, 2021 main gubernatorial election and expressed optimism that Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji would emerge as the flag bearer of the party.

“Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji remains the only credible aspirant among other aspirants who are jostling for ticket within the All Progressive Grand Alliance” APGA”. What we are saying is that, let the APGA party in the state conducts transparent, free and fair primary election. I am glad that the National working committees has mapped out modalities for the primary election and I want to use this medium to advise the state party electoral committee to adhere strictly on that.

“I am confident that Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji would emerge victorious but if another aspirant eventually defeats him, all of us would support the winner after all APGA party is one big family”

The Chief Executive Officer of St. Remmico Global Limited averred that Hon. Chukwuma Umeoji, currently a lawmaker representing Aguata Federal constituency in the National Assembly by his present and past records has the capacity to make Anambra greater if he is elected as Governor.

“Charity they say begins at home. Hon. Umeoji was the former Chairman of Aguata local government council as well the Chairman of all the local government council Chairmen in Anambra State. So, he is not a novice in terms of leadership and with his experience, he knows the local terrain and what the people want” Chief Ibe stated.

The APGA chieftain further noted that Hon. Umeoji has touched peoples’ lives positively through effective representation.