From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

Ahead of Saturday’s Anambra State governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the distribution of sensitive materials across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

The sensitive materials include electronic devices, ballot booklets, result sheets and other documentary materials to be used at each of the polling units on Saturday.

For security purposes, the materials had been deposited at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office, Awka, from where they were brought out for intact assessment by political party agents, and then handed over to each of the electoral officers for the 21 local government areas of Anambra State, who would be escorted, alongside the materials, by security agents down to their respective LGAs.

The INEC National Commissioner in charge of supervision, Mr Festus Okoye, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Anambra State, Dr Nkwachukwu Orji, his Enugu State counterpart, Dr Emeka Ononammadu, as well as independent election monitoring teams are taking part in the process.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .