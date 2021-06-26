From Magnus Eze, Enugu

A leading contender for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship ticket, Andy Uba, has distanced himself from alleged attempts to hijack the party’s ongoing primary election.

A statement in Awka, Saturday afternoon by Uba’s campaign organisation said the allegation was the last resort of people it called paper tigers.

The statement read: ‘We are presently in touch with a number of false allegations where it has been stated that our principal, Senator Andy Uba has highjacked the process meant to democratically select a candidate for the forthcoming polls in November.

‘We wish to state categorically that nothing can be further from the truth as our principal, Senator Andy Uba, remains committed to the tenets of democracy and fairness and will thus not indulge in anything that will truncate the process or question its integrity.

‘The rumour, as usual, is the lazy handiwork of a number of aspirants who are paper tigers in a keenly contested process such as this; understanding that they will be roundly defeated by the Senator, they have resorted to cry havoc at a process that is for now going on smoothly.

‘We urge the media and Ndi Anambra to disconnect themselves from such feeds of lies and carry out their investigations before reporting.

‘We are hopeful that at the end of this exercise our principal will emerge victorious while at the same time we are also sure that we will be magnanimous in victory and unify the party in order to ensure that we dislodge APGA from power and usher in Anambra the greatness that has long eluded her.’

