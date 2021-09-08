From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Tricycle Union in Anambra state popularly known as Keke Union with over 50,000 registered members; the Urban Drivers Association with over 40,000 and commercial motorcycle riders with 10000 and their leaderships have unanimously endorsed the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) governorship candidate Prof. Charles Chukwuma Soludo for the November 6, election.

The endorsement was made during the meeting of the executives of the groups, Prof. Soludo, his running mate, Dr. Ibezim and some members of the state APGA 2021 Anambra Governorship Campaign Council led by the DG, Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu held at the APGA Campaign Office, Government House, Awka.

In his speech, the leader of the groups and State Chairman of Keke Union, Mr. Sylvester Obiora pledged their 100% support to APGA and Prof. Chukwuma Soludo describing him as the best man for the job.

“We will mobilise our people, we will cast our votes, stand by our votes and defend our votes”, Obiora said.

The unions equally donated the sum of N500,000 for APGA and Prof. Soludo campaign organization.

In his response, the APGA standard flagbearer, Professor Chukwuma Soludo said that the party and members will work assiduously towards winning the election and in all the 21 council areas God willing.

He appreciated the groups for the donation and charged them to take the good message down to the grassroots.

Leaders of other groups Chief Jude Nweigbo (Okada) and Chief Moses (Urban Drivers) also pledged their total support for Soludo governorship race.

