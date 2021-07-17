From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Lecturers and students from various higher institutions in Anambra State have declared their support for the governorship aspiration of Prof Chukwuma Soludo ahead of the November 6 election.

Soludo, a former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) governor, is the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) led by Chief Victor Oye.

Although the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has dropped Soludo’s name and published that of Hon Chukwuma Umeoji, who currently represents Aguata Federal Constituency in the National Assembly, the lecturers and students made it clear that they would remain focused.

Convener of Academics and Students Forum, a wing of the Soludo Support Group (SSG), Prof Arinze Chinweuba, said that the leaders and members of the forum would commence a tour of the campuses in the state to spread Soludo’s messages.

‘We are going to have a campus tour in all the campuses in Anambra State,’ Chinweuba said shortly after their inauguration at The Destination Event Centre, Awka.

Chairman of All Soludo Support Group (ASSG), Chinedu Okoye, who inaugurated the new supporters, revealed that many groups and other individual supporters of Soludo have identified with his team.

He said that because of the ex-CBN governor’s intimidating profile and records of excellent performances in every area he had worked, many people have taken it upon themselves to ensure that he wins the November 6 election in the state.

He, however, assured all their supporters that the replacement of Soludo’s name with that of Umeoji by INEC was a temporary setback as their team was already taking legitimate steps to right every wrong meted to them.

