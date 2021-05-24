From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

An Anambra People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant, Dr Godwin Maduka, has appealed to the party delegates to ignore all distractions and elect a credible candidate who will not only win election as governor, but turn around the fortunes of the state in all facets of development.

Dr Maduka, the Umuchukwu born medical doctor based in the United States, in an interview in Awka said the June 26 PDP primary election would highlight the maturity of electors in the state if they vote according to their conscience without allowing electoral manipulators to confuse their convictions.

He said that if electors know the power they carry to elect a credible and financially stable candidate, they would ignore any political distractions and fight for their future and that of their children.

He urged PDP delegates not to yield to any political inducement but see their duty as a civic act and vote in a candidate that has initiated development projects.

‘I was developing my areas based on my conviction to serve humanity and to say thank you God for his numerous blessing. I was a child of poverty. I wore poverty as a cloth, I ate it as food and I am here to reduce poverty to its barest minimum, and that is why I beg you all PDP delegates to vote for me,’ the contender said.

Dr Maduka promised to make the Anambra number one destination in all economic and social aspects if elected governor on November 6.

‘If I am elected PDP flag bearer, I promise you all in this state a new lease of life, all the senatorial zones would be given a fast face lift. I will pull all my foreign contacts to come rebuild Anambra, I have lived, schooled, worked in America, I have got my taste and am an employer of labour in the USA,’ he stated.

Dr Maduka on May 20 concluded tour of the 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra, where he had direct interactions with party delegates and urged them to vote for him.

He said that he would guarantee equal development in all 21 LGAs of the state without preferences, and operate an inclusive government.

Dr Maduka said that he was touched to enter politics in order to right the political wrongs in the state, promising that he was ready to transform Anambra.

He said that before venturing into politics he had worked privately to give back to society.