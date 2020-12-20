From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Elder statesman and first republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, has summoned former governors of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi and Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife, to discuss important issues that concern the 2021 governorship election in the state.

Also summoned to the meeting elder statesman and former Secretary-General of Commonwealth of Nations, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, political and religious leaders from Anambra South Senatorial Zone.

A statement credited to Amaechi, showed that the meeting would hold in his Ukpor country home in Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state on January 4, 2021.

It was gathered that the zoning formula for the next year’s governorship election in the state would top discussions at the meeting. It was also gathered that Obi, who was the 2019 vice-presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), would deliver a keynote address on the occasion.

The statement partly reads: “Elder statesman and first republic Minister of Aviation, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi will host stakeholders’ meeting of Anambra South Senatorial District.

“The meeting, which will hold on January 4, 2021, will take place at the country home of the elder statesman at Ukpor, Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

“The gathering is to strategise and ensure that a candidate from the zone wins the governorship election in Anambra 2021.

“Invitees to the meeting include representatives of religious groups, royal fathers, Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, all serving members of the state Assembly and Federal House from the zone.

“Others include governorship aspirants, Captains of Industry, intellectuals, opinion leaders and all the members of Equity Movement Group, who are working round the clock to ensure the successful hosting of the gathering.

“Other key personalities being expected at the meeting include, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, and Mr Peter Obi.”