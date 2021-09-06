From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Governorship candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) in the November 6, 2021 election in Anambra State, Chief Obiora Okonkwo on Monday insisted that he is determined to add enormous value to people’s lives in the state if elected.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.

He said there were limits to what he could do as a private person to positively transform lives, adding that as governor, a lot of lives would be touched in the state to serve as launch pad for the reinvention of Nigeria.

Dr. Okonkwo said private individuals who have enviable records of success in their endeavours cannot continue to cede the political space to scoundrels who have nothing to offer other than to loot public treasuries.

He spoke in Asaba, Delta State, while delivering the 2021 Dr. Sam Ekpelle Memorial Gold Paper Lecture organised by the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR).

The lecture titled “Reinventing Nigeria’s Unity for Global Relevance in the 21st Century: Issues of Identity, Governance and Stability” also featured the investiture of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa as patron of NIPR.

The ZLP candidate said he was very committed to the unity of the country despite the present security, economic and other challenges, noting however that there must be fairness and justice for unity and peace to be sustained.

“It is because of my unflinching faith in the unity and potential greatness of this country that I named the airline which I floated in February this year United Nigeria with the slogan flying to unite.

“Those are not empty phrases, but borne out of conviction. It is a sentiment I am convinced most Nigerians share, including the distinguished members of the NIPR.

“If only our leaders can rise up to the challenges of governance and help unleash the enormous potentials of this unique country,” he said.

Saying that the task to reinvent Nigeria was a collective one, Okonkwo declared that the nation needed prosperity to defeat hunger.

“We need security to guarantee secured future and ensure a meaningful life for our citizens, however, and perhaps more importantly, we need hope to live and survive for the new day,” he further declared.