By Chukwudi Nweje, Lagos

The Charles Chukwuma Soludo Campaign organisation has said Monday’s Federal High Court judgement that voided the June 26 primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has vindicated its position that the APC had no candidate in the November 6 Anambra State governorship election.

A statement by C Don Adinuba, Director, Media and Communication Soludo Campaign, on Tuesday, in Awka, said that the judgement by Justice Ekwo Inyang is a demonstration that ‘the Nigerian judiciary will always be on the side of truth, discipline, order, justice and courage,’ and will further ensure that ‘the culture of political and criminal impunity in the country would be checked sooner than later.’

‘The judgement demonstrates that the Nigerian judiciary will always be on the side of truth, discipline, order, justice and courage. The judge made it abundantly clear that Uba was never the APC candidate, thus vindicating this Campaign which has consistently maintained for several months that the party had no candidate in the election. With sound and bold judgements like the one delivered by Justice Inyang, the culture of political and criminal impunity in the country would be checked sooner than later. Uba and his ilk would now have to think twice before allocating fantastic figures to themselves during party primaries and general elections,’ he said.

Adinuba further noted that the judiciary has set in motion the machinery for the new order, with the appellate courts overturning the judgements of the Birnin Kudu High Court and the Owerri High Court on the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) national leadership.

He further said that ‘the judiciary has set in motion the machinery for the new order since the appellate courts overturned the embarrassing judgements of the Birnin Kudu High Court and the Owerri High Court on the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) national leadership. These judgements and related actions have gone a long way to restoring public confidence in the judiciary as an independent arm of government and as the last hope of the people.

Justice Inyang on Monday, in a suit brought by George Moghalu, a founding member of the APC and one of the 14 aspirants that wanted to vie for the party’s governorship ticket, nullified Uba’s candidacy because there was no APC primary election held on Saturday, June 26, in Anambra State.

He also ordered the APC to N22 million Moghalu paid as the declaration of interest and nomination to him. Moghalu brought the suit on the grounds that he was not given a chance to contest in the primary election after meeting all requirements for participation.

‘We welcome the order by the Federal High Court on the APC to refund Chief Moghalu the N22 million he paid to it for his declaration of interest and nomination form,’ the Soludo Campaign said.