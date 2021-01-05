Ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), primary to elect a candidate for the November 2021 Anambra State governorship election, Dr .Obiora Okonkwo, has said that the only way the party will defeat the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance(APGA), was if it forged a united front.

Okonkwo, who is one of the aspirants jostling for the PDP ticket said the task ahead of party was not about who would fly the governorship ticket of the party in November, but about how to defeat APGA and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“As we are all aware, the battle ahead of us is not just one of winning the party’s ticket to becoming the flag-bearer in the November governorship election. It goes beyond that, and that is why we must find a better understanding and create a unifying front to face the challenges ahead. This is imperative because our great party, the PDP, which is obviously the darling party of the generality of Anambra people, has been out of power in the state for close to 16 years; and at the centre for more than five years now. It will come to eight years by 2023.”

Okonkwo, who spoke at a PDP Zonal Stakeholders meeting in Awka, Anambra State, yesterday, said the PDP must elect a candidate that had the capacity to sustain the prevailing unity and peace in the state chapter of the party as well as win the governorship election.

“The flag-bearer must be someone that attracts massive support of the generality of the people of our dear state, across all zones. For me, that should be our most potent weapon against the two prevailing powers that we confront. If we get our priorities right, elect a formidable and generally acceptable candidate, eschew factionalisation tendencies, uphold internal democracy and remain a united front, no force in the country will be able to pull us down.”

He said the current realities on ground in the country indicated that the PDP was the party to beat and urged members to make the best use of the opportunity.