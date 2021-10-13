From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Barely three weeks to the election of the next Governor of Anambra State, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has gained more ground as hundreds of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) members in the state decamped to the PDP, declaring support for the party’s governorship candidate, Valentine Ozigbo.

The APGA members, led by the Anambra State youth leader, Eziokwu Magnus, were welcomed to the PDP by Mr Ozigbo, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, and Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, the Chairman of the PDP in Anambra State, the Deputy Governorship Candidate, Mrs Azuka Enemo, and several PDP leaders at a ceremony held at the Delta State Government House in Asaba on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

Magnus joined the PDP along with several serving members of the Governor Willie Obiano-led government, including Hon Abuchi Egboo, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) Environment; Barr Eziafa Charisma, a Special Assistant on Legal Matters; Emeka Nwabunwane, Deputy Chairman of Dunukofia and SSA on Community Liaison; Engr Ibik Kelvin, the SSA to the Governor on Works; Uzuegbunnam Chike, an APGA zonal youth leader in Anambra Central; several special assistants, Councillors and local government youth leaders.

In a brief welcome speech, Mr Ozigbo hailed the new entrants for their courage to take a stand, according to him, for what is right for Anambra by rejecting ‘failed government and party’ when the state needed them to stand up and be heard the most.

Ozigbo further explained that their decision was significant as it was evidence of what he described as prevalent sentiments of the majority of the Anambra people.

‘Comrade Magnus and this powerful delegation are welcome to the PDP, and I can assure you that this is a sign of things to come.

‘Yesterday, Ndi Anambra in Delta State unanimously threw their weight behind this historic project. As a sign of their commitment to this project, Comrade Magnus and his contingent went out of their way to witness the memorable occasion and today, they are publicly pitching their tent with the PDP.

‘I want to thank our host, Governor Okowa, who is the Deputy Chairman of the National Campaign Council for the Anambra governorship election, and I think it is befitting that he is on hand to welcome our new members,’ Ozigbo added.

Chief Nwobu, in his address, expressed excitement at receiving the delegation into the PDP. He added that they would be fully integrated into the PDP structure and work together to achieve victory on November 6.

Several PDP leaders were present at the ceremony, including Hon Obinna Chidoka, the lawmaker representing Idemili North and Idemili South at the Federal House of Representatives; key directors and members of the Anambra PDP Governorship Campaign Organisation and some members of the Anambra PDP State Working Committee.

The latest defection to PDP followed similar moves by ranking members of other political parties. According to analysts, opinion polls, and surveys, PDP’s Ozigbo is the grassroots favourite to win the 2021 Anambra governorship election.

Ozigbo, who is the immediate past President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc is said to have sparked a renewed hope in Ndi Anambra with his Ka Anambra Chawapu mantra.

