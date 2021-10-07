From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) says it is only non-existent groups in the party that are declaring for the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) governorship candidate in November 6 election.

The Publicity Secretary of PDP in Anambra State, who is also Director Publicity Directorate of Valentine Ozigbo Campaign Organization (VCO), Mr Nnamdi Nwangwu said this in a press statement issued on Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

He insisted that the youths advocate and other nonexistent groups claimed to be declaring for Obiora were not known to the leadership of the PDP both at the national and State levels.

Nwangwu alleged that fictitious groups claimed to be registered with the National Secretariat of the PDP and declaring for Okonkwo “could only exist in the wild imagination of the authors of the falsehood.”

He noted that as a matter of fact that all the known groups and registered sub-groups in the party were in full support of Mr Ozigbo, the PDP candidate in the governorship election.

“Recall that as far back as February 2021, months before the historic primary in which Ozigbo defeated Okonkwo, the umbrella body of all support groups affiliated to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), the National Coalition of PDP Support Groups threw its weight behind Ozigbo.

“At Parktonian Hotel, in a widely televised event, Chief Basil Nwolisa led the PDP support groups, in endorsing the candidacy of Ozigbo labelling the respected business mogul as the best chance of PDP clinching the victory in the November 6 election.

“It is rather unfortunate that instead of presenting to the good people of Anambra State what they have in stock, ZLP and its candidate are embarking on a futile propaganda trip to smear the rising profile of PDP.

“No amount of campaign of calumny, propaganda and lies can distract PDP and her candidate Mr Valentine Ozigbo, a gentleman with great vision and passion from repositioning Anambra State for greatness, ” he said.

The PDP image maker said he appreciated the people of Anambra State for their unflinching support for Mr Ozigbo.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .