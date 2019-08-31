Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Businessman and politician, Chief Obiora Okonkwo yesterday said that only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could stop itself from winning the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

He said the party could only lose the governorship election by commission or omission it makes a wrong choice of candidate.

Okonkwo who is one of the pillars of PDP in Anambra State and a governorship hopeful told newsmen in his country home Ogidi, Idemili North local government that what the party needs now was to concentrate on fielding a candidate that could win back the governorship seat it lost 13 years ago rather than being distracted by zoning agitators.

Reacting to the on going argument in the state about zoning of the governorship which the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) said to zoned to Anambra South Senatorial District, Okonkwo said that APGA decided to zone to South does not make zoning compulsory for other political parties.

Countering those saying that it was the turn of Anambra South to produce the next Governor with the history of governorship contest in the state since civilian rule, Okonkwo said it had always been free for all.

He stated that there had not been any form of agreement reached by the people of the state on zoning just as there was no document to back up the zoning arrangement in the state currently being purveyed by some political actors in the state.

He said, “Zoning has never worked in the state (Anambra) before. Those who are shouting zoning now are doing so because they happen to come from a part of the state that is favoured by the argument.

“If you look carefully, you will see that there have never been a time when the zoning arrangement has ever worked, because, if we have to zone, then we have to stop people from other zones from contesting, but that has never happened, and every politician in the zone has been contesting election when they wish, so there is no zoning in Anambra State.”

Noting that he is a lover of equity and fair play, he said he would be happy if the people of Anambra State decide in future to come together to fashion out a zoning arrangement that would bind on all.

He however said it was wrong to come at the middle to begin to canvass zoning, just because some people have made up their minds on some politicians who incidentally hail from the zone being favoured.

Okonkwo who said he was still consulting added that he was available for service of his state and urged PDP not to let parochial interest rob it of the bright chance of winning the governorship seat come 2021 election.