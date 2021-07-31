By Romanus Okoye

Hopeful of clearing all legal hurddles, Valentine Ozigbo, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate for the 2021 Anambra governorship election, has unveiled Mrs. Azuka Enemo, a former commissioner for Local Government Affairs in Anambra State, a seasoned administrator and educationist, as his deputy.

Mr. Ozigbo made the revelation onThursday, July 29, 2021, when he held a groundbreaking reconciliatory town hall meeting with the stakeholders of PDP at all levels at Oma Event Center, Awka. At the well-attended occasion, Ozigbo appreciated stakeholders of the party, led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), National Working Committee (NWC), National Executive Committee (NEC), governors, aspirants, state, LGA and ward leaders and party faithful, who have unanimously thrown their weight behind his candidacy.

According to the multiple award-winning global CEO, there’s no family without quarrels, and the PDP is not an exception. He acknowledged that some members are still aggrieved over the events leading up to the primary, but he urged everyone to unite and break the jinx that has bedevilled the party in the recent elections.

“I thank everyone for their effort, support, and camaraderie. The primary is only 20 per cent of the journey. The real battle begins now, and I implore all PDP members to be firm, passionate, and committed,” Ozigbo remarked, adding, “since I was declared as the party candidate, we spared nothing in making efforts to ensure peace and unify all of us. I thank many of my fellow aspirants for their show of sportsmanship so far, and I urge those who are still aggrieved to unite so we can go to the polls as one family.

“Many of these formidable aspirants have helped to energise the base of the party, and that effort cannot be in vain. I am banking on our collective strength as we approach the polls.”

