From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Ozigbo Youth Vanguard, a pressure group in Anambra State comprising Aggrieved Councillors Association in the State, Anambra Peace Movement and Ife Anambra has begun street by street and house to house sensitisation programme to ensure that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Mr Valentine Ozigbo is elected governor come November 6.

National coordinator of the vanguard High Chief Benson Anaje, in an interview in Awka South, told our correspondent during the kick-off of the programme that the vanguard would not leave anything to chance in its effort to make sure that Mr Ozigbo succeeded Governor Willie Obiano.

Members of the youth vanguard in their numbers with public address system stormed all the streets in Umujogwu, Umuokpu, Amenyi, Umudioka villages in Awka capital territory as well as Nibo preaching Ozigbo as the people’s choice for the upcoming governorship election.

‘We are going round to educate the electorate on the need to vote for Ozigbo to take over from Governor Obiano. We will do this sensitization in all the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.

‘We will go to wards to talk to our members and other Anambra people and later it will be house to house. Call it grassroots mobilisation, if you like. But the campaign proper has not even started. Ozigbo as a philanthropist, an administrator par excellence and a successful businessman has all it takes to be the next Governor of Anambra State,’ he said.

Anaje, known as the Ibide I of Awka Ancient Kingdom, said with Senator Uche Ekwunife who he described as a champion in charge as the Director General of Ozigbo campaign organization, no political party in Anambra would beat the PDP in the coming election.

On the Appeal Court judgement in favour of Ozigbo as the authentic candidate of the PDP in Anambra, Anaje said the judgement had restrengthened Ozigbo supporters ‘and we are now going to put in our best because we are now absolutely confident and he will win.

‘This Appeal Court judgement will give us an edge over other political parties that are in crisis. With Ozigbo as the PDP candidate we are sure to win the election because there is no gainsaying that he is the people’s choice.

‘PDP remains the largest party in Africa. Forget about what some political prostitutes do. Those who have moved to the APC will still come back to the PDP soon. PDP was in power before the APC and we are doing everything possible to reclaim power.

‘Ozigbo is coming to create employment opportunities for the youth, fix the infrastructural decay, reassure in security, social welfare, health, education, agriculture and give Anambra people the quality of roads they deserve.

‘We believe that the election will be free, fair and credible. The people’s choice must prevail and the vanguard is sure to raise up to 500, 000 voters for Ozigbo,’ he said.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.