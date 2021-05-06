By Chukwudi Nweje

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in the November 2021 election in Anambra, Valentine Ozigbo, has said his administration DNA, if he is elected, will be to make the state the most significant industrial hub in Africa.

“We now have a golden opportunity to get it right this time around. Ndi Anambra needs to choose our next leader rightly, and our lofty dreams will all come true. In our Ka Anambra Chawapu Manifesto, we detailed our plans to industrialise Anambra State and we have designated Nnewi to be the epi-centre of this revolution,” he said.

Ozigbo said this on Tuesday, when he visited Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing (IVM) factory at Nnewi to purchase vehicles for his campaign, and noted that the purchase of the vehicle is a demonstration of his belief in Made in Nigeria goods.

“Buy Anambra, will be my government’s mantra. Innocent Chukwuma, the founder and CEO of the Innoson Group, is a pioneer who is taking steps to actualise the great possibilities in Nigeria and Africa,” he said.

Chukwuma thanked Ozigbo for his visit and patronage and described him as a game-changer as well as wished him well in his governorship aspiration.