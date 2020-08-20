Among the heavy weight aspirants across all political parties vying to become governor of Anambra State in 2021, Paul Orajiaka stands out as the best man for the job. He is youthful, humble, vibrant, visionary and a core grassroots politician.

As a highly successful businessman, the Harvard trained scholar and Chief Executive Officer of Auldon Group knows the power of teamwork. His multi-million dollar business conglomerate was built on the strength of vision, dedication, focus and teamwork.

Just like in business, Orajiaka is now applying the same winning formula in his quest for a better political leadership in Anambra State. Ahead of the 2021 governorship poll, Orajiaka last month embarked on a state-wide consultation with members of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state.

According to the astute businessman, the consultation was not just about projecting his political ambition, but more about rallying the party towards a united vision and strategy in the coming election.

ROYAL BLESSING

As a man with tremendous respect for traditional institutions, Orajiaka began his consultation with a meeting with traditional rulers in Ihiala Local Government where he comes from.

The meeting was greeted with funfair as the traditional rulers’ present expressed joy in the aspiration of their son. Prayers were offered by the wise men and women who pledged their support for Orajiaka’s quest for the greater good of Anambra State.

A DAY WITH ANAMBRA SOUTH APC ZONAL CHAIRMEN AND PARTY EXECUTIVES

On July 21, Orajiaka moved to Anambra South Senatorial District where he met with the APC Zonal Executives. For hours, he engaged the executives on a robust discussion on how to reposition APC in Anambra State.

Being his first meeting with the executives, Orajiaka used the occasion to officially notify them of his intention to run for the office of Governor. The announcement was greeted with cheers as the executives promised their support to help install an APC government in Anambra come 2021.

UNFOLDING THE VISION (WITH APC STATE EXECUTIVES)

Having successfully engaged the Zonal Chairmen, it was now time to convince the integral organ of the party – State Executives and Working Committee members why APC must present a united front in the coming election.

To underscore the importance of the meeting, all party executives were present and eager to hear from the youthful, vibrant and well educated Orajiaka. For hours, the executives were spellbound as Orajiaka reeled out his vision for the state. With practical examples, he enumerated how an APC government under his watch would transform Anambra State and make life more meaningful for the indigenes.

With the expression on the faces of the State Executives, after his presentation, it was obvious that the party found Orajiaka a worthy candidate for the coming election. The admiration, praise, suggestions and inquiries, by the party members, was a further confirmation of where their hearts lie. Impressed by Orajiaka’s vision, APC Chairman in the state, Chief Basil Ejidike asked members to work together to have APC government in Awka government house to align the state with the center and that if God wants Orajiaka to be the party’s flag bearer, no one can stop him.

MEETING WITH EBONEISE APC ZONE

As the news of his uncommon vision spread across the state, Orajiaka continued his engagement with critical stakeholders in APC with a visit to some key zones. The first point of call was Eboneise zone which coincidentally is his primary constituency. The support Orajiaka received from the zone was unprecedented being that he is the first aspirant in the zone’s history to present himself for governorship election. Like every other place where he had been, the zone pledged their unalloyed support for his aspiration.

ORAJIAKA WITH 21 APC LGA CHAIRMEN

In every political party, local council chairmen play crucial roles in communicating the party’s programmes and manifesto to the grassroots. Mindful of their key roles in his aspiration, Orajiaka hosted all 21 Local Government APC Chairmen in Awka on July 23. After his presentation, the council chairmen engaged Orajiaka on some of his programmes and strategy for 2021. The chairmen also made very insightful suggestions on how Orajiaka should work with other aspirants to ensure that the party wins the governorship election irrespective of who bears the party’s flag.

ULI/AMOKA, IHIALA, OKIJA ZONE TOUR

July 24 and 25 were yet another two busy days as Orajiaka and his team held meetings with party executives in three key zones – Uli/Amoka, Ihiala and Okija. At each of the zones visited, Orajiaka’s key message focused on galvanizing party members to ensure that APC wins every available political office come 2021 in Anambra State

At Ihiala zone, party executives praised the contributions which Orajiaka has consistently made in developing the community and pledged to support his vision. For them there was no greater testimony of Orajiaka’s ability other than how he has transformed himself from a carver’s son into a highly successful businessman.

At Uli/Amoka zone and Okija zone, the story was the same as party executives expressed satisfaction with Orajiaka’s charisma and ability to lead the party against other major political opponents in the coming election.

ORAJIAKA DONATES PARTY OFFICE TO IHIALA ZONE

In furtherance of his vision to build a strong APC base at the grassroots, Orajiaka donated a party secretariat to the Ihiala Local Government of the party. The commissioning of the secretariat was witnessed by party stalwarts in Ihiala Local Government Area who expressed their joy and readiness to work with Orajiaka to ensure the APC wins the 2021 governorship election. Party executives from the local government also promised to reach out to other local governments to promote the candidacy of Orajiaka. They noted that Orajiaka is their son and as a matter of priority, he will certainly get their support before anyone else.

WINNING WITH 21 APC LG WOMEN LEADERS

Any serious political aspirant that disregards these 21 powerful local government women leaders does so at his or her own peril. When they are unanimously behind any aspirant, he or she is almost certain of clinching the party’s ticket.

Orajiaka’s meeting with these women power brokers on July 27, started on an interesting note as they listened to him present his vision and plan to transform Anambra State. By the time he was done with his presentation, the women rose with a resounding ovation having been convinced that a new hope, a youthful visionary leader and a team player have come to change the game in the party.

CONNECTING WITH 21 APC LG YOUTH LEADERS

Being a youth himself, Orajiaka’s meeting with the 21 local government youth leaders was more of robbing minds with his immediate constituents.

He didn’t need to say much before they were convinced that the party needed a change for a youthful, vibrant and visionary flag bearer to run the affairs of Anambra State. Right there and then, the 21 youth leaders put machinery in place to promote the aspiration of Orajiaka.

ORAJIAKA MEETS THE MEDIA

To help propagate his vision across the state, Orajiaka on July 29 engaged some journalists working for local and national media organisations in Anambra State in an interactive session. At the meeting, Orajiaka shared his vision with the gentlemen of the press and solicited them to support his course.