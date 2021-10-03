From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The flag-bearer of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2021 Anambra governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo has continued his investment in youth development in Anambra State following his launch of an essay competition for university and polytechnic students in the State.

The competition tagged ‘Ka Anambra Chawapu Essay Competition’, according to Ozigbo’s media handlers, is the brainchild of Ms Vivian Onwudiegwu, the Woman Leader of the Federation of PDP Students, Anambra State Chapter, and is sponsored by the Valentine Chineto Ozigbo (VCO) Foundation. It is said to be one of the thousands of programmes Ozigbo would introduce for good governance in the State.

While announcing the competition through a statement issued by his campaign office, Mr Ozigbo explained that the contest was open to indigenes and residents of Anambra.

“I am a firm believer in the limitless talent of Nigerian youths. It is why we created this platform to present that pool of talent with an opportunity for expression, especially as it relates to government, politics and their future.

“I have worked with a lot of talented young Nigerians throughout my professional career, and I am convinced that they hold the key to unlocking the future of our dreams.”

Sir Izuchukwu Oraelosi, the General Manager of the VCO Foundation said the contest is open to students of tertiary academic institutions in Anambra State.

To participate, contestants have to write an essay on the topic: “The Anambra of Our Dreams – Leveraging on the Ka Anambra Chawapu Development Model.”

Participants are expected to submit entries to [email protected] to stand a chance to win a total cash prize of N350,000, with the first-place winner going home with N100,000.

The competition convener, Ms Onwudiegwu, expressed her excitement on the contest, extolling Mr Ozigbo and the VCO Foundation for consistently supporting students to reach their potentials.

“I am delighted that the students can have an avenue to express themselves, especially with the forthcoming governorship election in the state,” Onwudiegwu said.

“The Ka Anambra Chawapu Manifesto is a masterpiece, and students now have the opportunity to get creative and discuss how this grand document can shape our future.

“I also want to appreciate our sponsor, Mr Valentine Ozigbo and the VCO Foundation for supporting this pet project and giving us wings to fly. Mr Ozigbo has always been a strong supporter of the PDP Students Federation, and we are grateful for his generosity,” Onwudiegwu added.

Mr Ozigbo is the Founder of the VCO Foundation, one of Nigeria’s leading non-profit organisations. The VCO Foundation has been at the forefront of empowering youth and women with unique initiatives to harness their talents and inspire a new generation of leaders.

The Ka Anambra Chawapu Essay Competition is the latest programme by the VCO Foundation to support young Anambra indigenes after the success of previous initiatives like Anambra Talent UNLOCKED, Mbem and Oja Competition, Ogene Competition, #Walk4Health, #Walk4Peace, among others.

