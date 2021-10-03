From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the November 6 Anambra governorship election, Valentine Ozigbo, has received a delegation from the United States Embassy to discuss modalities ahead of the poll.

At the meeting held at Bon Hotel, Awka, Ozigbo and the American delegation discussed the election processes and avenues for partnerships to ensure a free, fair, credible, and transparent process.

While addressing journalists after the deliberation, Ozigbo described the conversation as productive even as he thanked the US delegation for the visit.

He promised to cooperate to ensure the forthcoming election reflected the people’s will.

The American Embassy’s Political and Economic Chief for Southern Nigeria, Brandon Hudspeth, led the US delegation. Other members of the US contingent were Jim Suor, the Security Chief of the US Consulate; Briana Olson, the Political Officer for the South East Region; and Arnold Abulime, a political analyst.

Ozigbo was joined by several directors of the PDP governorship campaign organisation, including the Director-General, Dr Alex Obiogbolu; Hon Valentine Ayika, the Director for Strategy and Planning; Mrs Chinelo Ofoche, the Director for Protocol; and Chief Gabriel Onyewife, a former member of the Federal House of Representatives and Zonal Director for Anambra North.

Mr Ozigbo is a multiple award-winning global CEO who has rich experience in diplomatic relations after serving as the Head of Embassies and Mulitlaterals and Head of International Banking at the United Bank for Africa (UBA).

Ozigbo, who is widely regarded as the favourite to win the governorship election, has continued to win the support of Ndi Anambra at the grassroots after launching a historic tour of the 21 local government areas in the southeastern State.

